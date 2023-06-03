Watch: Police attacked with petrol bombs during security alert in Derry

Watch: Police attacked with objects and paint during security alert in Derry

Police came under attack from a gang of youths armed with petrol bombs and masonry during a security alert in Londonderry.

PSNI vehicles were also damaged in what a senior officer branded as “senseless disorder”.

It followed a security alert in the Aileach Road area.

Ammunition Technical Officers examined a suspect object, which has since been declared a hoax.

Chief Inspector Luke Moyne said: “Police received a report at approximately 7.10pm on Friday, June 2 of a suspicious object that had been left in the area.

“As officers attended the scene to examine the object they came under sustained attack from a large group of youths.

“Petrol bombs, paint cans and pieces of masonry were thrown at police. One officer was injured, but remained on duty. A number of police vehicles were also damaged during the senseless disorder.

“Ammunition Technical Officers attended and assessed the object. It has been removed for further examination. Cordons that were in place on the Aileach Road have also now been lifted.

“Our investigation is underway and anyone who thinks they could help with our ongoing enquiries can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1835 of 02/06/23.”

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org.

Video credit: @EW12951