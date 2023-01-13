Watch: PSNI press conference after death of Shane Whitla in Lord Lurgan park due to gunshot wounds

The initial responding officer to an incident involving the murder of a man in Lurgan on Thursday night was also injured, police have revealed. At around 8.15pm on Thursday, police officers, along with the NI Ambulance Service, attended Lord Lurgan Park, following a report of an unresponsive man lying in the park. The victim was subsequently pronounced dead and has since been confirmed to be Shane Whitla (39), a father of four from the town.