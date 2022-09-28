Watch: Rare baby tree kangaroo and mum enjoy snack at Belfast Zoo

One of Belfast Zoo keepers, Summer, caught a video of our baby tree kangaroo and its mum Jaya, enjoying a snack! Born to mother Jaya and father Hasu Hasu back in January, the joey has only recently emerged from mum's pouch. Goodfellow's tree kangaroos are endangered and habitat destruction and hunting have caused a population decline of at least 50% over the past three generations. Belfast Zoo was the first zoo in the UK and Ireland to breed the endangered Goodfellow's tree kangaroo and this is our lucky number seven as the seventh joey that has been successfully bred here. There are approximately 50 zoos across Australia, USA, Europe, and Asia caring for tree kangaroos and supporting tree kangaroo conservation efforts.