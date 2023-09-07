Watch: Ryanair's Michael O'Leary gets pied in the face

Michael O’Leary has been attacked with cream pies by climate activists as he arrived at the European Commission’s headquarters.

The Ryanair boss was struck as he stood alongside a cardboard cutout of European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, to whom he planned to hand a Ryanair petition signed by 1.5m people.

Ryanair's account on X – formerly known as Twitter – made light of the incident.

One post stated: "Instead of buying cream pies, could have bought a flight from Belgium for the same price."

Another post said: "Shame it was soy-based cream, definitely not as tasty as the real stuff."