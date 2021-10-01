Watch: SDLP MLA serenades Derry’s Guildhall with Danny Boy

SDLP MLA Pat Catney showed off his impressive vocal chords as he serenaded a surprised crowd at The Guildhall in Derry with Danny Boy.

Sharing a video on Twitter on Thursday, Mr Catney said he “couldn’t help a surprise serenade”.

“It might be miserable outside but as long as you’ve a song in your heart, you can get through the day,” he added.

In the 44-second clip, Mr Catney had the crowd singing along before shouting “that’s it folks”.

Replying to the post, BBC Radio Ulster’s William Crawley said, “that’s some voice!”

Other users also complimented his singing voice, while Brian O’Criochan added: “Pat… just bring out the album.”