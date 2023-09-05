Watch: Shirtless man involved in two separate violent assaults in Galway

Tourists and locals looked on in horror as a shirtless man violently reigned punches down on three people in two separate incidents in Galway city. Local sources say the topless man, who lost his baseball cap in the altercation, was fighting with a brother of his as another acquaintance tried to intervene. Local sources say the shirtless man is well known to the Gardai and has done time in prison before for assault. Both incidents are believed to have happened this weekend, with locals suggesting they took place on sunny Friday. A Garda spokesperson said they had no record of either incident on their system having been reported to them Since Thursday evening up until Saturday morning.