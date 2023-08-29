Watch: Shocking footage of a gang attack on a halting site in Co Clare

Shocking footage has emerged of a gang attack on a halting site in Co Clare over the weekend in which shots were fired and a man was rushed to hospital. The footage shows a number of masked men attacking cars and homes during a frantic raid on the site in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon on Sunday afternoon. Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to any of these incidents to come forward. “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Deerpark area of Ennistymon on the evening of Sunday, August 27, 2023, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí,” a Garda spokesperson said. “Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda station on 065 7072180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”