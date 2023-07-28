Watch: Sneak peek of acrobatic performance by Compagnie XY at Belfast Circus School

Behind the scenes rehearsal of a world exclusive of Compagnie XY’s performance ‘After the Rain’ took place in Belfast on Thursday 26 July. After the Rain is inspired by the people and communities of the city in sustaining 25 years of peace-building since the 1998 Good Friday Agreement. The French circus collective has a cast of over 50 local performers, which include Your Space, Circusful, musicians and choirs. It is Compagnie XY’s first ever work produced on the island of Ireland and is one of only two new works produced by the collective of acrobats. The other for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Tickets are free, and the performance is on in the Guildhall Square, Derry/ Londonderry at 3pm on the 27th / 28th August.