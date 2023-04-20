Watch: Story of how Belfast Zoo's baby elephant was kept in backyard of house during Second World War Blitz
Kevin ScottVideo Team
80 years ago in Belfast, the incredible tale was unfolding of a local woman who was keeping a baby elephant in her backyard during the Second World War. Denise Weston Austin – better known as the "elephant angel" – rescued the calf from Belfast Zoo and kept it at her home on the Whitewell Road in the north of the city when we were being bombed by the Luftwaffe in the 1941 blitz.