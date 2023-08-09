Watch: 'That's the money shot' – Father amazed after fish nearly swallows daughter's arm

Video shows the moment a large fish manages to fit half a young girl's arm into its mouth. The clip, filmed in a marina in Florida, shows a young girl attempting to feed a fish. A large fish then leaps out of the water, swallowing the bait and almost all of the girl's arm. Afterwords the dad can be heard asking his daughter, "Are you hurt?" After realising she's okay, the dad gets excited by the footage he has filmed. "That is a money shot!"