Watch: “The Belfast weather is terrible, but it is nice to see the Twelfth” for the first time – says Carmen from Spain

Thousands of people lined the streets in Belfast to watch the Twelfth of July parade in Belfast. The weather was a washout but did not dampen spirits of the spectators. Courtney Annett from Newtownards, said: “The atmosphere is absolutely brilliant.” Emily McKechnie and her brother Billy were happy to play a few beats on their drums that they had bought for the Twelfth celebrations, Emily and Billy said their favourite bit of the day is “watching the bands.” Their mum, Katrina said: “I have been every year since I was born.”