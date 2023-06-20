Watch: The influencers paid to promote public transport

The National Transport Authority spent more than €25,000 paying social media influencers to promote public transport over the past three years. The transport authority paid well-known radio and podcast hosts and social media influencers a total of €25,340.50 to engage with a “younger audience demographic”. This was done through podcast live reads and videos on social media including Instagram and TikTok, Independent.ie can reveal. Among those hired to promote public transport campaigns on their podcasts included hosts Louise McSharry, Blindboy, Pamela Joyce and the popular podcast with Tommy Tiernan, Hector Ó hEochagáin and Laurita Blewitt. While the NTA also forked out fees to Emma Doran, Miriam Mullins, Brandon Caulfield, and Frankie McNamara for social media videos on their accounts. The increasing popularity of podcasts and social media has enabled a move from traditional advertising to reach a younger audience, which the NTA has said may take an “increasing share in the future”.