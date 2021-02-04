Watch: The moment a tractor crashes into Co Fermanagh home

This video shows the astonishing moment a tractor left the road and crashed into a house in Co Fermanagh.

The images capture the vehicle appear to career from a nearby road through a hedge into a field, then crossing through a second hedge onto another property.

The tractor then continues until it crashes into what appears to be the corner of the house.

The footage then appears to show inside the property's kitchen where a window sill has been left damaged, along with cracks in the walls and kitchen cabinets.

The incident took place on the Dernawilt Road area of Rosslea on Monday afternoon, PSNI have confirmed.

A police spokesperson said: "At approximately 3.20pm on Monday, February 1, police received a report of a one-vehicle road traffic collision on the Dernawilt Road in Rosslea.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information should contact police on 101 quoting reference 1087 of 01/02/21."