Watch: Video of 'demon' momentarily terrifies viewers on TikTok

TikTok video of 'demon' terrifies viewers.... until they see the creature for what it is. “I was really scared”, “fear struck my heart” and “I really thought the seaweed came to life” were just some of the thousands of comments on the video. “I was really scared”, “fear struck my heart” and “I really thought the seaweed came to life”, these are just a few of the thousands of reactions to a Tiktok video by Brenda Gonzales. But the "demon" is just Lolita, the Panamanian woman's dog, who was filmed on the beach in a rather unusual pose. “I wanted to post a funny video,” says Brenda, whose video has been viewed more than 25 million times. "But now I'm terrorising Tiktok."