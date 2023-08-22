Watch: Woman discovers man has been living under her house for months

When Ashly Guardino and her family were woken up by strange noises last week, she thought that someone was on her roof. As she looked out the window, she was shocked to see a hand sticking out of a hole in the wall. The video shows Ashley documenting the incident, before police arrive and take the man away. Upon reflection, Ashley remembers her and her family hearing knocking, banging and even whistling at various stages in the last few months. . "Now we know it was a grown ass man," Ashley tells viewers.