Watchdog bans Shell’s ‘misleading’ low-carbon ads

Three ads for Shell promoting its low-carbon products have been banned for failing to make any mention of the energy giant’s ongoing “large-scale” investment in oil and gas. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) found that Shell “misleadingly omitted” information about the proportion of its business made up of lower-carbon activity when oil and gas made up the “vast majority” of its operations. Shell said it strongly disagreed with the ASA’s decision, claiming it could slow the UK’s move towards renewable energy.