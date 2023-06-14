‘We need to be standing up’: Natalie McNally’s family attend Belfast vigil for Chloe Mitchell

PACEMAKER PRESS BELFAST 14/06/23 People gather at Belfast City Hall as Vigils take place in Belfast and Ballymena on Wednesday evening in memory of Chloe Mitchell. The 21-year-old went missing in Ballymena on 2 June, setting off a major search operation. A 26-year-old man has since been charged with her murder following the discovery of suspected human remains. Picture Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker Press

A woman who lost both a niece and a close friend to gender-based violence inside a few months attended a Belfast vigil last night to remember Chloe Mitchell.

The remains of Chloe (21) were found in Ballymena on Sunday, a week after she went missing.

One man aged 26 has been charged with murder, and another aged 34 has been charged with assisting an offender.

Also in attendance at the vigil, which was organised by the feminist movement Rosa NI, were the family of Natalie McNally.

Ms McNally (32), was 15 weeks pregnant when she died in her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, a week before Christmas last year. A man is currently in custody charged with her murder.

Natalie’s cousin, Niamh Convery, and her mother Patricia held signs for both Natalie and Hollie Thomson, who died last year.

The body of mother-of-one Hollie was discovered at her home in the Greenan area of Shaw’s Road in Belfast last September.

Her partner, Christopher Morelli (31), was charged with murder, but died suddenly while out on bail in March.

Patricia explained: “Hollie was my colleague at work and a really good friend. She lost her life to gender-based violence in September.

“Then three months later, my niece Natalie lost her life to gender-based violence.

“So we’re here, more or less to say we need to end this violence against women and girls.

“I just feel as if we need to be standing up.”

She said that learning of Chloe’s murder just months after Natalie’s was “just absolutely horrific”.

“We were watching the news all week and hearing that she was missing, we were just broken-hearted for her family.

“We know what the family is going through and what they feel.

“It’s just unbelievable – there are no words to describe what that feels like.”

Emma Shepherd said she and her friend Toyko Deakin, both aged 18, had come to the vigil because they “don’t feel safe walking down the street.”

She said: “I don’t feel safe walking down the street. I feel like why am I being made to take all these precautions, just to live and breathe?

“It’s really hard to hear that people so close to our age, and anyone in general, are being murdered and killed over gender-based violence.

“It’s really disheartening and heart-breaking."

Tokyo added: “It’s just something that needs to be spoken up about. It’s not OK – it needs to stop.”

Magz Gibney and Caroline Boyle are volunteers at the Peace For All Campaign, which looks at gender inequality in post-conflict Northern Ireland.

Ms Gibney said that much research shows that gender-based violence escalates in post-conflict societies.

Her group feels that the current political system is “so focused on sectarianism and sectarian politics that they can’t get together and work on the day-to-day issues that will save women’s lives”.

“To hear that another woman has died at the hands of violence – it’s that feeling where you feel like your heart has just been ripped open again,” said Ms Boyle.

“In the last six years, every year there’s been one. I don’t want to go to another funeral. I don’t want to hear on the news that another woman has died at the hands of a perpetrator.”

Another vigil for Chloe was also organised in her hometown of Ballymena at 7.30pm on Wednesday, organised by mental health charity Turning Point NI.