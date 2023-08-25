Weapon and ammunition found during security alert in north Belfast

Police and ATO at the scene of a security alert in Duncairn Gardens

A weapon and ammunition have been found during a security alert in north Belfast on Friday morning, police have confirmed.

The PSNI and ATO (Ammunition Technical Officers) examined a number of items found by a member of the public on Duncairn Gardens during the early hours of Friday morning.

The items were found to be a weapon and a quantity of ammunition.

A police spokesperson added: “They were made safe and removed for further examination.”

An investigation is underway and anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call police on 101, or submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.