Welsh artist creates Marmite portrait of King to ‘raise a toast’ for coronation

An artist has created a portrait of the King using Marmite and 42 slices of toasted bread to “raise a toast” during coronation week. Nathan Wyburn, 33, from Cardiff, wanted to “celebrate” the King’s coronation by creating a piece of art using ingredients from his favourite sandwich, according to the Daily Mail, which consists of a fried egg, pesto, gruyere cheese and the famous yeast extract spread, all contained in an organic granary bap.