Wennington resident fears ‘another accident’ one year on from fire

A Wennington resident has expressed concern there could be “another accident waiting to happen” in the village, as it marks one year since a devastating fire. Gary Smith, 58, who runs his own building company, said poorly kept fields still make his road vulnerable to fire and progress in rebuilding properties has been slow. The village, in Havering, east London, saw two rows of terraced houses destroyed along with four other homes, outbuildings, garages, stables and cars, and affected 40 hectares of grassland. The fires were caused by a record-breaking heatwave, when temperatures rose above 40C in the UK for the first time on July 19 last year. Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to two separate grass fires in nearby Rainham on June 26 and July 7, the most recent of which measured 300 metres by 250 metres. Mr Smith told the PA news agency: “It’s hot again, all the grass is dry again and you’ve got a garage full up with mattresses and rubbish, and no one’s done anything about it.”