‘We’re just broken’: Chloe Mitchell’s brother leads tributes at Ballymena vigil

Family pay tribute to Ballymena community at a vigil in memory of murdered woman

14th June 2023 Vigil in the Harryville area of Ballymena, Co. Antrim for murder victim Chloe Mitchell. The 21-year-old went missing in her home then Ballymena 2 June. A 26-year-old man has been charged with murder following the discovery of suspected human remains. . Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Chloe Mitchell's brother Philip thanked the Ballymena community for their support at a vigil on Wednesday evening

The brother of tragic Chloe Mitchell has said the 21-year-old would be “proud” of her hometown community, after hundreds gathered for a vigil in her memory on Wednesday night.

Chloe went missing in Ballymena on June 2 and just over a week later, a 26-year-old man was charged with her murder following the discovery of suspected human remains.

He remains in custody.

Mental health charity Turning Point NI organised a memorial in Chloe’s honour at King George’s Park in the Harryville area of the Co Antrim town, where Chloe was from.

One of five siblings, her brother Philip said: “Chloe would be absolutely over the moon about all this. She would probably be mortified. She was one of those people that was embarrassed very easily, so she’d be doing some laughing at us today.

“I think the turnout has been absolutely outstanding for my sister. To be honest, I couldn’t believe the turnout. The crowd has been absolutely fantastic and I want to thank everybody for coming. They’ve made the family proud.”

However, heartbreak was still evident among the masses, as mourners cried and hugged one another as Chloe’s family members addressed the crowd.

“I would also like to thank the rescue service for everything they have done to help my wee sister and I would also like to thank the police, the forensics, the CID for everything they have done and are still doing for my wee sister,” Philip said.

“Mainly, I would like to thank just the whole Ballymena community and further afield for everything they have done, it is really much appreciated. And from my mum and dad, well, what can I say?”

Philip told the Belfast Telegraph: “We are broken. Just broken; that’s the only word I have for it.”

Chloe was the youngest of her family and is survived by her parents, two older sisters and two older brothers.

Her uncle, Billy McDowell, described her as “the wee life and soul of the party”.

“If this vigil had been for somebody else, she’d have been here, going around everybody else and cheering them up,” he said.

Philip added: “Chloe was a character. She loved getting out and about, loved partying, and loved her friends and family. She was absolutely amazing.”

People sign a book of condolence for Chloe Mitchell at the vigil

Photos, posters and plaques of Chloe littered the play park yesterday evening, while a full flower display, where people could lay wreaths, cards and teddies, was laid out on the lawn.

“I would like to say thank you to anyone who left flowers for Chloe down at the wee garden I’m sure most of you have seen today,” said Philip.

Newly elected UUP councillor for the area, Colin Crawford, spoke during the vigil and said that the tragedy had brought friends, family, colleagues and strangers together to stand with the Mitchell family.

His party colleague and former health minister, Robin Swann, was also in attendance.

“I think this has really brought the people of Harryville and the entirety of Ballymena together, to show that there is a community supporting the Mitchells in this very trying and sensitive time,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

During the vigil, Rev Eddie Chestnutt, from Harryville Presbyterian Church, noted that “it feels as if a great darkness has descended over the hearts of us all, over our community and over the Harryville that we are proud of and that we love”.

“But, there is a light,” he said. “I want you to her that loud and clear.”

He spoke about being a father-of-three himself and told the Mitchell family, on behalf of all local parents: “You have our greatest admiration, our deepest respect and our sincere sympathies.”

Following an emotional minute of silence and short prayer, music played over speakers while and array of pink and purple balloons were released in Chloe’s honour.

Her uncle Billy said: “It’s opened our eyes a lot with the community. We are just overwhelmed and can’t believe the crowds that are here tonight. It really does mean a lot.”

He explained that people Chloe hadn’t even seen in over 15 years had been in attendance, including ex-classmates from her primary school.

“She’ll be up there smiling, looking down and smiling. She’ll be so proud,” he said.

Billy also paid homage to volunteers that helped in the search for Chloe, especially the Community Rescue Service.

“They have been so helpful and fantastic,” Billy continued.

“We can’t thank them enough for the voluntary work that they do.”