West Belfast Mum speaks about her sons rare condition for Global Tracheostomy Tube Awareness Week

West Belfast Mum speaks about her sons rare condition for Global Tracheostomy Tube Awareness Week

Kirsten Elder

Niamh O’Neill had a normal pregnancy, it wasn’t until shortly after her son, Ríogán was born in the Ulster hospital in 2021, that they discovered he had a rare condition. Ríogán was born with bilateral vocal cord paralysis, causing an inability to move the vocal cords. He had to get a tracheostomy, which is an opening at the front of the neck where a tube can be inserted into the windpipe, to help him breath. Niamh and her partner Niall have set up an Instagram page @mytrachejourney to help raise awareness about the condition – it affects around one in one million births.