West Belfast Mum speaks about her sons rare condition for Global Tracheostomy Tube Awareness Week

Niamh O’Neill had a normal pregnancy, it wasn’t until shortly after her son, Ríogán was born in the Ulster hospital in 2021, that they discovered he had a rare condition. Ríogán was born with bilateral vocal cord paralysis, causing an inability to move the vocal cords. He had to get a tracheostomy, which is an opening at the front of the neck where a tube can be inserted into the windpipe, to help him breath. Niamh and her partner Niall have set up an Instagram page @mytrachejourney to help raise awareness about the condition – it affects around one in one million births.