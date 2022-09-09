William and Kate become Prince and Princess of Wales, King announces

William and Kate have become the new Prince and Princess of Wales, with the King announcing their titles in his historic address to the nation. King Charles III set his affairs in order in a television broadcast on Friday evening, saying he was proud to bestow the title on his eldest son and heir. It means William is following in his father’s footsteps, and Kate has become the first person since Diana, Princess of Wales to use the title, which Diana held when she was married to Charles. A source close to William and Kate said the princess “appreciates the history” of the role but will “want to look to the future as she creates her own path”. Camilla was also technically the Princess of Wales when she married Charles in 2005 but never used the title because of its association with Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997.