William and Kate get the school holidays off to a flying start

The Prince and Princess of Wales treated their children to a day of jets, helicopters and historic planes as they enjoyed a family day out at an air show. Prince George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, toured the Royal International Air Tattoo with their parents as their school holidays began in earnest. Future king George, who celebrates his 10th birthday on July 22, sister Charlotte, aged eight, and five-year-old brother Louis have all broken up from their Lambrook School in Berkshire. William and Kate were all smiles when they arrived with their children at the air show, staged at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, and were met by Wing Commander Will Essex. They were greeted by grey skies that brought heavy rain but there were a few aircraft still in the skies before they arrived. The event was a return visit for George, who was taken to the show by his parents in 2016, aged three, and was pictured wearing ear defenders at the time. The family’s first stop was a huge C-17 transporter aircraft, which was used to transport the late Queen’s coffin in the days ahead of her funeral last September.