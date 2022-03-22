William and Kate marvel at ancient Maya complex in Belize
Aisling Ennis
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have surveyed one of the historical wonders of Belize, and then climbed to the ancient palace’s summit. William and Kate were given a guided tour of the Maya culture’s version of Buckingham Palace deep in the jungle, which remains the tallest man-made structure in Belize. The 3,000-year-old royal residence and temple, built by the Maya civilisation, stood at the centre of a city – home to an estimated 150,000 people.