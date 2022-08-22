William and Kate to move to Windsor to ‘put George, Charlotte and Louis first’

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to embark on the next major phase of their life by moving their family to Windsor, with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all starting at the same new school. William and Kate will set up home in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor’s Home Park, and the children will join the co-educational private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire in September. The duke and duchess are seeking a life away from the goldfish bowl of their official residence Kensington Palace in west London in a bid to put their children first and give them more freedom.