William is king of the hoops on tour to promote anti-homelessness project

The Prince of Wales was the king of the hoops when his shot found the basketball net, as a UK tour to promote his major anti-homelessness project came to an end. William went head to head with Aston Villa footballer Tyrone Mings and was given a huge cheer by members of a Sheffield community project when he was the first of them to score. The former steel town was the final leg on a whistlestop tour of the four home nations to highlight Homewards, the prince’s ambitious five-year project to end homelessness in six locations. Mings is an advocate for the project and spoke in recent days about how as a child he experienced a “scary” time living in emergency accommodation with his family.