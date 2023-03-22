Windsor Framework 'restores practical sovereignty', says Northern Ireland secretary

The Windsor Framework “restores practical sovereignty”, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris told the Commons. Mr Heaton-Harris also fundamentally disagreed with DUP MP Jim Shannon, who questioned the Conservatives’ commitment to the union. Conservative MP John Baron (Basildon and Billericay) said: “The Windsor Framework not only restores the balance of the Belfast Agreement, but also offers the province much greater prosperity by way of inward investment, and greater prosperity helps most situations.” Mr Heaton-Harris referenced the approaching anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement on April 10, and together with the new framework said he hoped it “will bring an age of prosperity to Northern Ireland like we’ve never seen before”.