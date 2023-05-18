Witness describes ‘aggressive’ paparazzi ‘heckling’ Harry and Meghan before car chase

A witness has described the events that saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex involved in a “near-catastrophic” car chase and compared events to when Diana, Princess of Wales, was fatally killed in a car accident in 1997. Harry and Meghan were followed by paparazzi after attending an awards ceremony with the duchess’s mother Doria Ragland in the city on Tuesday, the couple’s spokesperson said. Zara Sayeed reflected on when Diana, Harry's mother, was killed in a crash after her car, driven at speed by a drunk chauffeur, was chased through the streets of Paris by paparazzi photographers.