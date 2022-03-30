Woman (48) latest arrest in connection with Carrickfergus reservoir murder

A 48-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of 54-year-old Roy Reynolds, whose body was discovered at a reservoir in Carrickfergus on Monday morning. Two men, aged 68 and 32, who were also arrested on suspicion of murder, remain in custody. Major Investigation Team Detectives made their latest arrest after carrying out searches of two residential properties in the Newtownabbey area on Tuesday afternoon.