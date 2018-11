Woman in burning apartment drops baby to bystander BelfastTelegraph.co.uk https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/woman-in-burning-apartment-drops-baby-to-bystander-37554637.html https://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/video-news/article37554638.ece/63bd8/AUTOCROP/h342/3212062-1542875062422703_10.jpg

A woman dropped her baby to a bystander as a fire engulfed an apartment complex in Dallas, while other residents were forced to leap from third-floor windows on to mattresses. A Dallas fire service official said several residents and bystanders, assisted by police officers, went door-to-door to alert others to the fire on Wednesday morning.cal station KDFW-TV reported that the woman dropped her infant to a man below as he held out his arms.