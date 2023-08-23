Womb transplants in transgender women are likely to be "many years off"
Womb transplants in transgender women are likely to be "many years off", one of the surgeons who carried out the UK's first such operation on a woman said. Speaking to the PA news agency, Prof Smith said this was still a long way off. He said the pelvic anatomy, vascular anatomy and shape of the pelvis are different, and there are issues to overcome with the microbiome - the network of microorganisms that live in the human body.