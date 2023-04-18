Women In Business host International Voices of Leadership conference at Queen’s

The conference is in partnership with Chief Executives’ Club at Queen’s University Belfast as part of a three-day Agreement 25 schedule. Caroline Feeney, Former Clinton Intern said: “Of course there is reflections on the past but looking toward the future, how do we build a good economy here, how do we build good robust childcare provision so that women can contribute strongly in the workplace, so there was a big focus around the childcare issue and the fact we don’t have a coherent strategy around that at the Northern Ireland Assembly at the moment.” Farrah McAuley, Assumption Grammar School pupil, who spoke at the event, said: “I mean I think it is hard to ignore the sort of the elephant in the room which is Hillary Clinton, because you know, she is phenomenal and the way even her whole panel spoke about childcare really stood out to me because my Mum has five kids and she’s self-employed and I know she went through a lot of difficulties trying to find a balance between her home life and her work life.” Farrah added: “I have been so lucky to be able to grow up in a place where there is that level of mutual respect and understanding, we still have a long way to go but we have came so far and that to me, is what the 25 year Agreement symbolises.” Keynote speakers included Hillary Clinton, Mary McAleese, Cherie Blair and Dame Louise Richardson, who discussed the importance of embracing inclusivity, making your voice heard, and looking at the essential strategies to develop as an impactful leader.