Women running the world's most remote gift shop in Antarctia - 'Everyday was just incredible'

A woman who spent four months managing the world’s most remote gift shop in Antarctica said the experience was “absolutely paradise.” Natalie Corbett, 31, left behind her life and newlywed husband, for four months in Port Lockroy, on Goudier Island with no running water, Wi-Fi or flushing toilets, but said “every day was just incredible.” With a background in retail, Ms Corbett joined a team of three other women headed to the historic site in November 2022 to run the gift shop, post office, and museum, as well as survey the population of gentoo penguins.