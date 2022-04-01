World Cup 2022 draw: Who are England's opponents?

England potentially face could face their first ever World Cup finals encounter against another British nation. The Three Lions will be up against either Scotland, Wales or Ukraine in the group stage in Qatar, with that play-off path still to be settled in June due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Gareth Southgate’s men will kick off Group B on the tournament’s opening day against Iran, a side they have never faced in a senior competitive international. They will also face the United States, who they have met twice in the World Cup finals – in 1950 and 2010 – but never beaten.