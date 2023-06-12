Young cafe employee goes viral for singing during shifts

Eva Tennyson-Mooney brightens the day for customers and colleagues at a very special Co Armagh cafe by singing all through her shifts.

The 17-year-old, who has autism, sings as she serves the coffee, washes the dishes and you can even hear her from the kitchen when she is helping prepare food.

Now her joyful voice has gained a huge online following after a video of her singing while working in Café incredABLE in her hometown of Lurgan was posted on social media.