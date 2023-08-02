Young Traders Market regional final held at St George's Market Belfast

Over 30 participants took part in the final of the Young Traders Market at St George's Market in Belfast on Wednesday 2 August. A mix of interesting stalls included watercolour illustrations by Helena Smyth who runs Alpine Ayita. Helena got joint first in the arts and crafts category for her illustrations based on nature and creatures. Other participants included Joshua Lyness who owns Mud Ireland, who specialises in pottery and Shannon McGorrey from Crafty Little One who offers handmade jewellery and home decor items.