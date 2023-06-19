Yousaf sets out ‘radical’ plans for independent Scotland’s written constitution

Humza Yousaf has outlined “radical” plans for an independent Scotland to have a written constitution – with the First Minister saying such a document could protect workers’ rights to strike and guarantee healthcare that is “free at the point of need”. Mr Yousaf also made clear the SNP-led Scottish Government would want a new constitution for the country to rule out Scotland being a home for nuclear weapons. With a final constitution only being developed after Scotland has voted for independence – and not coming into force until after people have backed it in a referendum – the First Minister and SNP leader conceded he could not say for certain what would be in such a document. He spoke as he launched a new paper on plans for a written constitution, which is part of a series of papers from the Scottish Government as it seeks to make a fresh case for independence.