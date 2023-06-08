Zelensky visits area flooded by destroyed dam as five are reported dead

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has arrived in the flood-hit region of Kherson to evaluate the response to damage caused by a dam breach. The Ukrainian leader said he is helping to assess efforts to evacuate civilians, provide them with drinking water and other support and try to stanch vast environmental damage. Mr Zelensky also raised the prospect of funding allocations to help compensate residents and businesses driven from their homes and offices by rising waters. Meanwhile, the Kremlin-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, a Russian-occupied town three miles from the collapsed Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant, reported on Russian state TV that five of seven residents declared missing after the dam breach are dead.