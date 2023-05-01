Bank holiday to be dry but rain expected later in the week

While many are hoping today’s bank holiday will kick off a sunny and warm May and the start of the summer season, we aren’t done with the wet and windy conditions just yet, according to the Met Office.

The weekend saw the typical contrast in the Northern Ireland weather, with the country experiencing the hottest day of the year so far on Saturday, when temperatures peaked at 20C in Castlederg.

However, yesterday also saw the Met Office issuing a yellow warning for heavy rain and thunderstorms, with many marathon runners in Belfast getting soaked by the downpours throughout the day.

The people of Northern Ireland may be anticipating a warm and sunny month of May, but, according to the Met Office, it is difficult to predict the forecast for the upcoming month “this far out”.

According to senior operational meteorologist Rachel Ayers, NI is expected to experience mostly dry weather throughout today and Tuesday, with the potential lingering threat of rain towards the middle of the week.

She said: “Looking ahead to the next week across Northern Ireland, it will be mostly dry from Monday to Thursday, though there may be the odd spot of rain during Wednesday afternoon.

“It will be rather cloudy, though, with a few sunny or bright spells, especially during the early part of the week.”

Ms Ayers added that, from Friday onwards, rain is predicted to spread across the country, with an increased “risk of gusts” also expected.

Wind speed will increase from Wednesday and there is a possibility of increasingly strong gusts, particularly near the coasts and other exposed areas.

“By Friday rain will start to spread in from the southwest, though this will be mostly light in nature.

“Winds will also start to pick up from Wednesday, with a risk of gusts of 35-40mph, especially around coasts,” she added.

Temperatures are predicted to reach a peak of 16C in some areas at the beginning of the week but will drop as the days progress.

“Temperatures will be around or just a touch above average to start the week — 14-15C, maybe a local 16C during any sunny breaks — though towards the second half of the week temperatures will be around or just below average, with highs of 13-14C,” the weather expert said.

While Northern Ireland is not expected to feel the heat on this bank holiday, other parts of the UK are expected to fare a little better.

The Met Office says temperatures will rise today to reach 21C in southern parts of the UK, potentially making it the hottest day of the year.

The highest temperature of the year so far remains 21.2C in Kinlochewe, Scotland, on April 17.

Meanwhile, high pressure through the early part of the coming week is likely to keep conditions dry, and early predictions for next weekend suggest a mixture of sunshine and showers for the King’s coronation in London, with temperatures expected to reach 17-20C.