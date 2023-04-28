Bank Holiday weather: Rain expected to hit Belfast marathon runners

Belfast marathon runners could be set to get a little bit damp on Sunday morning.

Unfortunately, for those running the Belfast Marathon this Bank Holiday weekend, the Met Office has predicted a lot of wet and rainy conditions.

While Friday will be clammy, with maximum temperatures reaching 17°C, there will be some heavy, slow-moving showers breaking out.

In the evening, any remaining showers will soon die out to give a dry cloudy start to the night, and there will be a minimum temperature of 9°C.

Further showery rain is expected to spread east in the early hours of Saturday morning, which will be cloudy and then is expected to clear for some sunny spells in the afternoon.

The national weather forecaster says Saturday will bring a maximum temperature of 18°C, but later in the evening some heavy, slow showers are due to commence again with the possibility of rain and thunder.

Then on Sunday – the day of the marathon – further heavy rain and showers have been forecasted, with Monday predicted to be cloudy with a few lighter showers.

The mercury will reach as high as 16°C on Sunday and as low as 9°C, with a little sunshine expected throughout the rain.

These are thought to clear up by Tuesday with some light winds.