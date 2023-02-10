‘Beast from the East 2’ a possibility for NI as Sudden Stratospheric Warming event looms

Severe cold weather conditions could be set for Northern Ireland in late February/March. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The Met Office has warned of potential heavy cold weather and snow within the next month, as a major Sudden Stratospheric Warming (SSW) is predicted to take place across Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

The national weather experts explained that sudden stratospheric warming describes an event when rapid warming occurs high up in the stratosphere, which can then lead to changes in our weather at the surface.

In recent years, some intensely cold events have all been connected to the surface effects of SSWs, such as the extreme inter snowfall of 2009-10 and ‘the beast from the east’ conditions in 2018.

The Met Office explained that a major SSW often makes the jet stream, which is a core of strong winds around seven miles above the earth’s surface – meander more, which can lead to a large area of blocking high pressure.

This blocking high pressure can lead to cold, dry weather in the north of Europe, including the UK and Ireland.

Prof Adam Scaife, Head of Long-Range Forecasting at the Met Office, said: “There is now over 80% chance of a major SSW occurring. Although the impact will become clearer nearer the time, any effect on UK weather is most likely to occur in late February and March.”

The impact of SSWs do not always mean severe cold or stormy weather conditions though.

"For example, in 2019, there was an SSW but it had little impact on the weather for the UK and north-western Europe,” said the Met Office.

So, whilst there is a potential for another ‘beast from the east' scenario, meteorologists aren’t confirming it for sure just yet.

More accurate weather updates will be reported closer to the end of February.

The ‘beast from the east’ brought chaos to much of the UK in 2018, with schools and travel disruption caused by heavy snow and sub-zero conditions.

A snow warning was issued as the sub-zero cold snap hit Northern Ireland for a week. Around 25cm of snow was recorded in Glenaan, Co Antrim.