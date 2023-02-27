Drivers warned of overnight icy conditions in parts of Northern Ireland

Icy Conditions for motorists near Divis Mountain on the outskirts of Belfast in December. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

The PSNI has advised drivers to “exercise caution when travelling” as icy conditions are expected in parts of Northern Ireland on Monday night.

“Icy conditions are expected on some roads in the West and possibly North of the province overnight,” tweeted TrafficWatch NI.

"Salting is planned on the main routes likely to be affected. Road Users are advised to exercise caution when travelling, particularly when driving on untreated roads.”

The Met Office has said it will be a dry night with variable cloud cover and some clear spells leading to a patchy frost in places, mainly over western counties.

Tuesday is expected to have a chilly start then another dry day with bright intervals and some longer sunny spells developing in the afternoon over Antrim. Maximum temperature is predicted to be 9 °C.