Heavy rain hits Northern Ireland as Storm Antoni sweeps in

Heavy rain has swept across Northern Ireland as Storm Antoni hit parts of the UK overnight.

A Met Office yellow weather warning is in place here until 11am on Saturday, with warnings of disruption.

Forecasters believe Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the heaviest rainfall.

Sky weather presenter Jo Wheeler said the region had "already seen 30mm of rain since midnight, so over an inch of rainfall".

Antonio is the first Met Office-named storm of the year.

There is an amber warning with the potential for damaging gusts of wind to some south-western areas of both England and Wales between 11am and 7pm.

That followed a yellow warning for "unseasonably windy weather" to southern parts of the UK between 8am and 8pm.

The yellow warning for Northern Ireland is in place until 11am, with forecasters predicting unseasonably wet and windy conditions.

The Met Office said: “Widely, totals of 20-30mm of rain are possible with the heaviest and most persistent rain expected in the south, and perhaps also east of the country, affecting parts of Co Down and Belfast. Here 40-60mm is possible in some places with perhaps as much as 20-30mm of this falling in three or four hours.

“Meanwhile, 70mm may fall over parts of the Mourne Mountains. In the south, wet weather will be accompanied by quite windy conditions, gusts of 40 to 45 mph possible in some coastal parts of Co Down during the morning.”

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Willington said: "Northern Ireland is likely to see some of the highest rainfall totals, with 40-60mm falling in some spots, but 20-30mm more widely.

"Away from the warning area many will still see a very wet day, especially in north Wales and north England."

Mr Willington said that the strongest winds will affect parts of south-west England and south-west Wales, with gusts reaching in excess of 60mph.

"The strongest winds will affect parts south-west England and southwest Wales where exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts in excess of 60mph," he said.

"In these areas, gusts inland could reach 50-55mph for a time. These windy conditions will likely coincide with high tides which will present an additional challenge for coastal areas."