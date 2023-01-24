Met Office forecast: Another cloudy day for Northern Ireland as brighter horizon looms

More clouds are forecast for Northern Ireland, but brighter days are expected on Wednesday, the Met Office has said.

Today’s clouds are to be accompanied by patches of light rain and drizzle, along with mist in places. If there are any bright spots, they’re likely to be along the east coast. The temperature will be mild, reaching a maximum of 10 C.

Into the night, cloud will continue to be the theme of the forecast.

It’s expected to be mostly dry but some rain may spread southeast across most areas later in the night. Towards the dawn, the rain should dry up in the north. The weather will continue to be mild, with a minimum temperature of 6 C.

On Wednesday, the cloud and rain will clear to leave a mostly dry day with plenty of sunshine. There may be one or two showers in the north.

