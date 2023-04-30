Met Office Northern Ireland: Yellow weather warning issued for rain

A yellow weather warning for heavy showers and thunderstorms across Northern Ireland on Sunday has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning, which takes affect from midday until 9pm, may cause some flooding and localised disruption in parts of the country.

A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms over Northern Ireland are expected to spread into parts of southern Scotland later this afternoon before fading later this evening.

"Whilst some places will see little rainfall, a few places could see 30 to 35 mm of rain in two or three hours, perhaps most likely over northern and eastern parts of Northern Ireland. In addition to heavy rainfall, a few places may also see some hail.”

According to meteorologists, there is a risk of some flooding of a few homes and businesses and drivers have been urged to take extra precautions as a result of driving conditions being impacted by spray, standing water and hail.

There may also be delays to some transport networks as a result of the weather.