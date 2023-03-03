Met Office predicts snow for Northern Ireland next week

The Met Office has said Northern Ireland should expect snow next week (Picture: Getty)

Northern Ireland is set to experience snow showers next week, according to a forecast from the Met Office.

An introduction of “an arctic maritime airmass” will bring snow showers to Northern Ireland, alongside Scotland and along the east coast of England from Monday.

The Met Office has also forecasted “rather cloudy” weather on Sunday with scattered “wintry showers.”

“It will become much colder on Monday and Tuesday with sunshine and scattered showers, turning wintry, even to low levels” said the Met Office.

They added the forecast of snow is due to “high pressure continuing to drive a relatively benign spell of weather.”

"Much of the UK will be under cloud cover, with the best of any sunny spells in the west. There will be some scattered showers, with snow falling over the tops of the Scottish mountains” said the Met Office.

"The area of high pressure currently located over Scotland will move away to the West at the start of next week, allowing a northerly airflow to sweep across the UK.

“The snow showers will predominantly impact northern and eastern areas; however it will be cold across the UK, with widespread freezing conditions overnight.”

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Chris Almond, said: “Although we’ve moved into meteorological Spring there will be a distinctly wintry feel to our weather next week.

"Very cold air will spread across the UK bringing snow showers even to sea level in the north on Monday and these snow showers could spread further south on Tuesday.

“With freezing overnight temperatures and the risk of ice it is likely weather warnings will be issued for Monday and Tuesday once the detail of potential impacts becomes clearer, so keep an eye on the Met Office forecast.”

England has also been issued with a Level 2 Cold Weather Alert from the The UK Health Security Agency and is likely to be reviewed and extended in the coming days.