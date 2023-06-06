Met Office reveals cause of almost 10° difference between east and west parts of Northern Ireland

A paddle boarder takes to the water at Seapark during the warm weather on Monday, June 5, 2023. Picture by Peter Morrison

The Met Office has revealed why it was almost 10 degrees warmer on Northern Ireland’s west coast compared to the east coast on Tuesday.

Temperatures as high as 22° were recorded on the west coast, while it was only 13 ° in some places in the east.

Shedding some light on the situation, a Met Office spokesperson said there were a few reasons that are causing the difference in climate.

The spokesperson said it was down to “slightly warmer air sitting over the western part of Northern Ireland, while on the eastern side there’s quite a lot of cloud.

“It’s stopping any of that sun getting in.”

She went on to explain that sea temperatures aren’t very warm at this time of year.

“You’ve got that onshore flow of cold air, combined with cloud cover in the east,” she added.

“The west has got less cloud cover, so onshore in the east, it’s colder.”

The Met Office spokesperson also elaborated on what we can expect weather-wise over the next few days.

“The next few days are going to bring much of the same,” she said.

“Parts of the east coast likely to see some low cloud, mist and fog in the morning but this should clear by the afternoon.

“The west is going to stay better but overall it’s pretty settled,” she continued.

“Tomorrow should be a decent day, we might see the cloud drop in the east.

“It will only be as we come towards the weekend that temperatures might start to climb up further,” she added.

“Towards Friday we might see temps higher in the west.

“As we head towards the weekend, it’s looking like rain and thunder. There’s quite a bit of uncertainty as to how that’s going to pan out

“Certainly on Saturday night into Sunday, we’re likely to see quite a few showers.”

Meanwhile, the Met Office has warned that hay fever sufferers could be facing weeks of itchy eyes and sneezing, with high pollen levels expected across Northern Ireland as well as in parts of England and Wales.

The high count comes as tree pollen season ends and transitions into the grass pollen season.

The high count also comes amid the traditional exam season, with GP and senior clinical lecturer at Lancaster University Dr Milli Raizada warning that students’ performance may be affected.

“Exam performance can be affected when pollen levels are highest in the summer months,” she said.

“People think it is such a minor condition, but it can have an impact on people’s work performance and sleep.”

Dr Raizada said antihistamine tablets and nasal or steroid sprays could be used to reduce the inflammation associated with hay fever.

Those suffering are advised to stay inside, keep windows closed and wear sunglasses to reduce the level of pollen to which they are exposed.