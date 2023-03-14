More snow possible as temperatures plunge across Northern Ireland

There is still a risk of snow showers across Northern Ireland which is set for a rollercoaster ride of temperatures this week.

Wintry flurries caused treacherous conditions in parts of counties Antrim and Londonderry on Tuesday as a yellow warning for snow and ice came to an end.

But temperatures are set to drop below zero for another night with the cold air enough to turn a band of rain coming in off the Atlantic to snow as it moves eastward overnight and into Wednesday morning.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said most places in Northern Ireland will see minimum temperatures of between 0C or –2C.

"In some rural spots it could get as cold as –6C,” he said.

"It will be largely clear so there will be a risk of frost and icy patches in the morning.

"A band of heavy rain is moving and so there is also the risk of transient snow, but it will turn to rain by lunchtime.”

A Met Office alert for persistent rain comes into force at 2pm on Wednesday and is expected to cause difficult travel conditions until it expires at 10am on Thursday.

Mr Dewhurst said it will remain changeable for the foreseeable future with daytime temperatures climbing towards double figures by the week.

"We are likely to see some flooding issues,” the meteorologist said.

"Rainfall levels could be 20-30mm with some areas seeing 40mm with daytime temperatures of around 9C in most places – staying around 5C overnight.

"Thursday will be a blustery day with sunshine and showers.”

The weather expert urged St Patrick’s Day revellers to leave the house with an umbrella on Friday when prolonged showers are expected.

"It will definitely be wet, but there will be some clear spells with temperatures continuing to get milder and reaching 13C,” Mr Dewhurst said.

"It will get less cold as the week goes on but there is still potential for it turn colder at the weekend – although not as cold as we have seen.

"Not much change is expected going into the weekend as things remain unsettled.

"Sunday will start of dry for the first half of the day but will turn very wet in the afternoon.”

The latest weather warning applies to all six counties with spray and flooding on roads likely to make journey times longer.

"Rain is expected to set in through Wednesday morning, and become persistent for many places,” the warning states.

"The most impactful conditions are expected to develop from Wednesday afternoon, as totals start to build up.

"Widely 20-30 mm of rain is expected to accumulate through the period, although some areas could see up to 40 mm.

"Conditions are expected to slowly start to improve from the west through Thursday morning.”