NI weather: Met Office issues yellow warning for thunderstorms

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in Northern Ireland.

The warning comes into place at noon on Monday morning and ends at 9pm the same day.

The Met Office has said the public should expect some disruption due to heavy storms.

This may include:

Damage to some buildings and structures from lightning strikes.

Some flooding of a few homes and businesses likely, leading to some damage to buildings or structures.

There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected, leading to longer journey times.

Delays to train and bus services are possible.

Some short term loss of power and other services is considered likely.

While wind and rain looks to be heavy, the temperature on Monday will be warm, reaching potential highs of 19 °C.

It comes as the public are being encouraged to take up hundreds of thousands of volunteering roles highlighted as part of coronation celebrations that aim to reflect the sector’s central role in the UK’s “national story” – known as The Big Help Out.

Adverse weather conditions may affect plans for any volunteering work that takes place outside, and travel to and from locations where volunteering has been planned.